Massive Cash Haul Unearthed in Maoist-Dominated Forest
Security forces discovered Rs 35 lakh in cash during a raid in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Acting on a tip-off, authorities found the money in a bunker within the Saranda forest. The funds, suspected to be extorted by CPI (Maoists), were likely intended for arms acquisition.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation on Sunday, security forces recovered around Rs 35 lakh in cash from a bunker-like structure in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The operation was carried out by the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and District Armed Police, acting on specific intelligence.
Authorities said the money was unearthed during a directed search operation in the Maoist-affected Saranda forest. The substantial sum was hidden in two steel containers. SP Rakesh Ranjan described it as a major haul and indicated the cash was likely collected through extortion by CPI (Maoists).
The funds were allegedly intended for illegal arms, ammunition, and explosive purchases. An extensive investigation is currently in progress to determine the exact source and network behind this financial stockpile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
