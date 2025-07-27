Decade-Long Manhunt Ends: Fugitive in 2014 Mangaluru Shootout Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Mangaluru police have apprehended Ganesh Sakat, a fugitive wanted in connection with the 2014 shootout at Bharati Builders' office. Arrested after nearly a decade on the run, Sakat was captured in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, by a team led by Inspector Venugopal.

The accused, implicated in an event allegedly instigated by underworld gangster Ravi Pujari's associates, is currently remanded to judicial custody. The case lodged at Urwa Police Station includes charges such as criminal trespass, conspiracy, and attempted murder, alongside a violation of the Arms Act.

Sakat, originally from Karad in Maharashtra, absconded after failing to appear in court in 2015. Additionally, police note his involvement in another case at Kavoor Police Station and further charges under the Arms Act in Karad. Investigations continue as authorities unravel more about his criminal undertakings.

