YSRCP Accuses TDP Government of Land Scam in Visakhapatnam

In a press conference held recently, YSR Congress Party leader and former minister, Gudivada Amarnath, leveled serious accusations against the TDP-led coalition government, alleging extensive malfeasance in land allocation practices.

Amarnath criticized the government's move to allocate prime land in Visakhapatnam to newly established firms without substantial credibility, calling it a 'real estate agency' approach. He claimed that public lands were sold at unreasonably low prices ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per acre, dubbing the actions as 'quid pro quo' deals.

The allegations extend to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, whom Amarnath alleged were involved in the controversial land deals that hadn't yielded IT jobs as promised. He warned of a mass movement demanding justice and accountability, while the TDP is yet to comment on the allegations.