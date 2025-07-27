Left Menu

YSRCP Accuses TDP Government of Land Scam in Visakhapatnam

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath accused the TDP-led coalition of malpractices, stating that prime land was allocated to non-credible firms at low rates, undermining previous development plans. He alleged involvement of key political figures and announced a movement against these actions, demanding accountability from the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:05 IST
YSRCP Accuses TDP Government of Land Scam in Visakhapatnam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference held recently, YSR Congress Party leader and former minister, Gudivada Amarnath, leveled serious accusations against the TDP-led coalition government, alleging extensive malfeasance in land allocation practices.

Amarnath criticized the government's move to allocate prime land in Visakhapatnam to newly established firms without substantial credibility, calling it a 'real estate agency' approach. He claimed that public lands were sold at unreasonably low prices ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per acre, dubbing the actions as 'quid pro quo' deals.

The allegations extend to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, whom Amarnath alleged were involved in the controversial land deals that hadn't yielded IT jobs as promised. He warned of a mass movement demanding justice and accountability, while the TDP is yet to comment on the allegations.

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025