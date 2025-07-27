YSRCP Accuses TDP Government of Land Scam in Visakhapatnam
Former minister Gudivada Amarnath accused the TDP-led coalition of malpractices, stating that prime land was allocated to non-credible firms at low rates, undermining previous development plans. He alleged involvement of key political figures and announced a movement against these actions, demanding accountability from the current government.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference held recently, YSR Congress Party leader and former minister, Gudivada Amarnath, leveled serious accusations against the TDP-led coalition government, alleging extensive malfeasance in land allocation practices.
Amarnath criticized the government's move to allocate prime land in Visakhapatnam to newly established firms without substantial credibility, calling it a 'real estate agency' approach. He claimed that public lands were sold at unreasonably low prices ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per acre, dubbing the actions as 'quid pro quo' deals.
The allegations extend to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, whom Amarnath alleged were involved in the controversial land deals that hadn't yielded IT jobs as promised. He warned of a mass movement demanding justice and accountability, while the TDP is yet to comment on the allegations.
ALSO READ
DLF Ltd: Leading Real Estate Innovations with Record Growth and Future Plans
Surge in Demand for Residential Plots Post-Covid Boosts Real Estate Market
Lodha: A Consistent 'Great Place to Work' in Real Estate Sector
Jet Set Growth: Airports Propel Real Estate Boom in India
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Dialogues