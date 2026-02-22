Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the transformative role of high-speed digital connectivity in governance and economic development, as he addressed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) under an amended BharatNet programme.

Naidu highlighted the joint effort of the state and central governments in expanding broadband infrastructure to accelerate service delivery in rural and urban areas of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that this initiative lays the groundwork for 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India, with plans to provide high-speed internet to every household within a year and a half.

Reflecting on the past, Naidu noted the temporary setback in broadband reach during the previous administration. However, he remains committed to reviving and expanding coverage. Leveraging technology, over 900 government services are now accessible via digital platforms, supporting broader goals in governance and service efficiency.

