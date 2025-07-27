Left Menu

Tragic Nigeria Boat Capsize Highlights Growing Banditry Threat

A tragic boat accident in Nigeria's Shiroro area resulted in over 25 deaths as passengers were en route to a market. Search efforts are hampered by banditry, highlighting increased attacks in the region. Such incidents are common due to overloaded vessels and poor safety enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST
Tragic Nigeria Boat Capsize Highlights Growing Banditry Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A devastating boat capsize in north-central Nigeria claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals, according to officials on Sunday. The tragedy occurred near Gumu village within Niger state's Shiroro area.

Ibrahim Hussaini from the National Emergency Management Agency reported that ongoing search and rescue operations face limitations due to prevailing banditry in the region, suggesting the casualty count might increase.

The north-central Nigerian region has seen an uptick in bandit-related violence recently, complicating rescue missions. Boat accidents, common during the rainy season, are exacerbated by overloading and lax safety enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025