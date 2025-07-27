Tragic Nigeria Boat Capsize Highlights Growing Banditry Threat

A devastating boat capsize in north-central Nigeria claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals, according to officials on Sunday. The tragedy occurred near Gumu village within Niger state's Shiroro area.

Ibrahim Hussaini from the National Emergency Management Agency reported that ongoing search and rescue operations face limitations due to prevailing banditry in the region, suggesting the casualty count might increase.

The north-central Nigerian region has seen an uptick in bandit-related violence recently, complicating rescue missions. Boat accidents, common during the rainy season, are exacerbated by overloading and lax safety enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)