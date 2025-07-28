Security Breach: Man Arrested at U.S. Treasury Gate

A man was apprehended by the U.S. Secret Service after attempting an unlawful entry by climbing a gate at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington D.C., according to an official statement released by the agency late Sunday afternoon.

Police secured the area, halting traffic as a bomb squad from the Metropolitan Police Department investigated a bag left by the man. Authorities later confirmed that the bag contained no explosives. The Treasury building, which sits adjacent to the White House, was temporarily on high alert.

The suspect, facing charges of unlawful entry and linked to an outstanding warrant, was subsequently transferred to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Notably, no Secret Service protectees were present at the White House during the incident.

