CK Hutchison Seeks Chinese Strategic Partner in $22.8 Billion Ports Deal

CK Hutchison aims to include a major Chinese strategic investor in a consortium led by BlackRock bidding for its $22.8 billion ports business. The move comes as state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corp shows interest, amid regulatory and geopolitical challenges involving China-U.S. relations over the strategic ports sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CK Hutchison has revealed plans to incorporate a significant Chinese strategic partner into the BlackRock-led consortium vying for its $22.8 billion ports business. This development follows reports of China COSCO Shipping Corp's potential involvement with the group.

The Hong Kong conglomerate announced that changes to the consortium's structure will be crucial for regulatory approval. A 145-day exclusivity period for negotiations concluded over the weekend. The deal spans 43 ports across 23 countries, including two strategic locations near the Panama Canal.

The sale is embroiled in geopolitical tensions, as China regards the consortium as an extension of U.S. influence in a critical economic region. State-backed media criticize the transaction, highlighting China's vested interests. Any new investor must be significant, with China's top market regulator monitoring developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

