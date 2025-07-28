Left Menu

Guard Arrested for Sexual Abuse at Maharashtra School

A 53-year-old security guard at a private school in Palghar district, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two male students. The incidents reportedly took place in mid-June at the school's canteen. Police have charged the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Updated: 28-07-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard at a private school located in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra, has been taken into police custody following accusations of sexual abuse. The incidents allegedly occurred between June 15 and 20, impacting two male students aged 17 and 15.

The Arnala police claim that the assaults took place in the school's canteen. They arrested the guard, identified as Raymond Wilson Dias, on Saturday evening after the school's manager filed a formal complaint.

The accused faces serious charges under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as multiple sections of the POCSO Act, highlighting the legal system's stringent stance against such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

