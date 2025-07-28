Guard Arrested for Sexual Abuse at Maharashtra School

A security guard at a private school located in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra, has been taken into police custody following accusations of sexual abuse. The incidents allegedly occurred between June 15 and 20, impacting two male students aged 17 and 15.

The Arnala police claim that the assaults took place in the school's canteen. They arrested the guard, identified as Raymond Wilson Dias, on Saturday evening after the school's manager filed a formal complaint.

The accused faces serious charges under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as multiple sections of the POCSO Act, highlighting the legal system's stringent stance against such offenses.

