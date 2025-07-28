Left Menu

Debate Over US-EU Trade Deal's Balance

France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, describes the recent US-EU trade deal as having merits like exemptions for French spirits, but warns it remains unbalanced. The deal aims to stabilize economic actors facing American tariffs. Haddad expressed these concerns in a post on social media platform X.

France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, has raised concerns over the recent framework trade deal struck between the United States and European Union. While he acknowledges the deal's benefits, including exemptions for significant French sectors such as spirits, he argues it remains skewed and unbalanced.

According to Haddad, the agreement, negotiated by the European Commission, provides temporary relief for economic actors who had been under pressure due to escalating American tariffs. Despite this, Haddad warns that the deal does not address all necessary aspects to ensure fairness.

Taking to social media platform X, Haddad articulated his concerns about the deal's shortcomings, emphasizing the need for further adjustments to achieve a truly balanced trade relationship between the transatlantic partners.

