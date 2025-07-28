Outcry Over Viral Honour Killing Video in Pakistan

A viral video depicting the honour killing of a woman and her lover in Pakistan's Balochistan province has ignited widespread national outrage. The graphic footage shows Bano Bibi and Ehsan Ullah Samalani being executed by family members, highlighting long-standing tribal codes and raising calls for justice in a country where such acts often go unpunished.

The video, shared prolifically online, prompted strong condemnations from politicians, rights groups, and religious scholars, labeling the killings as "un-Islamic" and calling for terrorism charges against those involved. Civil rights lawyer Jibran Nasir criticized the government's response, saying it was driven more by the video's virality than by a commitment to justice.

The incident brought attention to the persistent issue of parallel justice systems in Pakistan's rural areas. Despite the outlawing of honour killings in 2016, enforcement remains weak, allowing tribal councils to operate and influence justice. Activists emphasize the necessity for governmental action to dismantle these illegal courts and protect vulnerable citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)