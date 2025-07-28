High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Starmer's Crucial Scotland Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Scottish golf resort on Monday for critical talks. The agenda is expected to cover a new U.S.-EU trade deal, humanitarian issues in Gaza, and negotiations over U.S. steel tariffs, which Trump has declined to amend.

Trump, buoyed by the recent trade agreement with the European Union, expressed optimism that Prime Minister Starmer would appreciate the unity promoted by this development. The meeting will also confront the escalating crisis in war-torn Gaza, where global concern is growing over hunger and displacement.

Starmer, fresh from a victory in the Women's European Championship final, faces domestic pressures to advance the recognition of a Palestinian state. As Trump dismisses French President Macron's steps in this direction, their talks also aim to extend international aid efforts to Gaza while balancing geopolitical dynamics.

