EU-US Trade Talks: The Future in Balance

French industry minister Marc Ferracci announced that further discussions will be necessary to finalize a trade agreement between the EU and the U.S.

French industry minister Marc Ferracci announced on Monday that a series of talks will continue over the coming weeks or months to finalize a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. Ferracci noted that these discussions are just the starting point in efforts to solidify the trade relationship.

Speaking on RTL radio, Ferracci stressed that more work is required to rebalance the EU's trade relations with the U.S. He emphasized that the conclusion of the framework deal is crucial for future economic ties.

"This is not the end of the story," Ferracci stated, underscoring the ongoing nature of the negotiations. These talks are essential to address existing imbalances and establish a fair trade partnership.

