NZ to Reform Scaffolding and Safety Rules to Boost Construction Productivity

The New Zealand Government is moving ahead with a suite of health and safety reforms aimed at streamlining construction regulations and reducing unnecessary compliance burdens on businesses. In a significant announcement, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden outlined a new direction for scaffolding rules, prequalification processes, and workplace safety standards—all intended to lift productivity in the building and construction sectors.

These changes are part of a broader government strategy to cut red tape, improve efficiency, and support the construction industry’s vital role in the country’s economic recovery and housing goals.

Overhauling Scaffolding Rules to Reflect Actual Risk

A key focus of the proposed reforms is the simplification of scaffolding regulations. Minister van Velden highlighted industry concerns that current rules are overly rigid and interpreted in a way that scaffolding must be used in nearly all situations—regardless of actual risk.

“This has led to a culture of over-compliance,” said the Minister. “Builders are forced to erect expensive and time-consuming scaffolds even for low-risk tasks such as minor gutter repairs or routine maintenance. That’s not a good use of time, money, or resources.”

Officials are now working on a risk-based hierarchy of controls that would provide clear guidelines on when different safety measures should be used. For example, in low-risk cases, a ladder or harness might be sufficient, eliminating the need for full scaffolding. The industry will be consulted on these proposals over the coming months.

Van Velden emphasized that the goal is not to compromise worker safety but to ensure that safety protocols are proportionate to the risks involved. “It’s about empowering professionals to make smart, safe decisions without being buried in bureaucracy,” she said.

Streamlining the Prequalification Process

Another major pain point raised by builders and tradies is the prequalification system—the process through which contractors prove their safety credentials before securing work. Van Velden acknowledged that the current model is inconsistent and costly, with some businesses required to complete dozens of different prequalification applications each year.

“One submitter said they completed 76 separate prequalifications in just 12 months,” she said. “That’s unacceptable. It wastes valuable time and resources that could be spent on the job site.”

In response, the Minister has directed WorkSafe New Zealand to revise its prequalification guidance and collaborate with industry groups to introduce free, nationally consistent templates. This will enable a streamlined approach that better reflects real-world risks and eliminates duplication.

Businesses will no longer be forced to abandon potential clients due to the prohibitive cost and effort of complying with fragmented prequalification demands.

Clarifying Overlapping Duties and Reducing Legal Uncertainty

The Government also plans to address confusion around overlapping duties, a term used to describe situations where multiple businesses share responsibility for safety on the same job site. This commonly arises when different trades—such as builders and plumbers—work simultaneously at a location.

Currently, ambiguous guidance has led some companies to rely heavily on prequalification procedures as a legal safeguard. However, van Velden believes that better-defined rules can reduce this over-reliance.

To that end, she has instructed WorkSafe to develop a formal Approved Code of Practice (ACOP), which will provide clear direction on how and when businesses should collaborate on risk management.

“Clearer expectations will ensure smoother coordination on sites and reduce unnecessary paperwork,” van Velden explained.

Updating Scaffolding Certification and Recognising Practical Experience

The final strand of the reform package involves a review of scaffolding certificates of competence, which determine the kinds of scaffolding work an individual is legally qualified to perform.

Industry professionals have expressed frustration that the current system fails to properly distinguish between academic qualifications and practical, on-the-job experience. There is also confusion about what training counts as sufficient and inconsistencies in guidance from different regulatory bodies.

Van Velden confirmed that following industry consultation, she would seek Cabinet approval to update both the competency categories and fee structures to ensure they reflect modern industry needs and cost realities.

Boosting Industry Confidence and Lowering Building Costs

These health and safety reforms are expected to deliver a significant productivity boost to the building sector, reducing costs, speeding up job delivery, and making housing and infrastructure projects more affordable for New Zealanders.

“We are committed to cutting red tape and making it easier for our businesses to thrive,” van Velden said. “That means safer, faster, and more cost-effective building—and ultimately, better outcomes for Kiwi homeowners and job-seekers alike.”

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to engaging closely with the sector during the consultation process. A series of industry workshops and feedback sessions are planned to ensure the final policy reflects the practical realities on the ground.

As the reforms take shape, construction professionals, tradies, and industry bodies are hopeful that these long-overdue changes will make New Zealand’s building industry not only safer but smarter and more efficient.