Hospital Negligence Costs 24-Week-Old Boy Five Fingers

The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a hospital and doctor to pay Rs 23.65 lakh for treatment costs and Rs 10 lakh for pain after a premature baby lost five fingers due to gangrene. The negligence stemmed from an unauthorized procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:16 IST
Hospital Negligence Costs 24-Week-Old Boy Five Fingers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated that a local hospital and a doctor provide compensation totalling Rs 23.65 lakh for incurred treatment costs, plus an additional Rs 10 lakh for the pain and suffering experienced by a baby boy.

The 24-weeks-old infant lost five fingers allegedly due to gangrene after an unauthorized and non-emergency cervical pessary procedure was conducted on his mother during pregnancy, resulting in a premature birth. The Commission held the hospital and the gynaecologist accountable for their negligence.

Furthermore, the Commission criticized the lack of proper consent and justification for the medical procedure, which led to severe complications, including a preterm delivery and gangrene. This negligence emphasizes the critical importance of informed consent in medical procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

