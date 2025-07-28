Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Bangkok Market: Six Dead, Including Gunman

A shooting incident at the Or To Ko market in Bangkok resulted in at least six deaths, including the gunman. Deputy Commissioner Charin Gopatta confirmed the fatalities, which included four security guards and a woman. The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre provided updates on the incident.

Updated: 28-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:47 IST
A tragic shooting occurred at the Or To Ko market in Bangkok, leaving six people dead, including the perpetrator. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the bustling capital on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Charin Gopatta, revealed to Reuters that the fatalities encompassed four security guards and a female shopper. The gunman ultimately took his own life at the scene.

This incident, confirmed by the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, adds to the growing concerns over public safety in Thailand's capital, highlighting vulnerabilities in high-traffic areas like local markets known for their agricultural produce and local food offerings.

