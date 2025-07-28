Tragic Shooting in Bangkok Market: Six Dead, Including Gunman

A tragic shooting occurred at the Or To Ko market in Bangkok, leaving six people dead, including the perpetrator. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the bustling capital on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Charin Gopatta, revealed to Reuters that the fatalities encompassed four security guards and a female shopper. The gunman ultimately took his own life at the scene.

This incident, confirmed by the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, adds to the growing concerns over public safety in Thailand's capital, highlighting vulnerabilities in high-traffic areas like local markets known for their agricultural produce and local food offerings.

