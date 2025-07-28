Supreme Court Probes Justice Varma's Misconduct Inquiry
Justice Yashwant Varma is contesting a Supreme Court inquiry panel report accusing him of misconduct after discovering burnt cash at his residence. The Supreme Court questioned the process and validity of evidence, with Justice Varma alleging prejudiced timelines and procedural unfairness in the conducted inquiry.
The Supreme Court on Monday scrutinized Justice Yashwant Varma's plea to nullify an in-house inquiry panel's report alleging misconduct. The report emerged after a large cache of burnt cash was discovered at his official residence during his tenure as a Delhi High Court judge.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih interrogated senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Justice Varma, questioning the decision to partake in the inquiry process and the delay in his response to the report's findings.
Justice Varma, through his plea, sought to quash the recommendation by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna for his impeachment, criticizing the inquiry for bias and procedural unfairness. The matter will proceed with further evaluation.
