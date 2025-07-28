Karnataka Cracks Down on Local Drug Activities After Major MDMA Raid

In a decisive response to the recent uncovering of an MDMA manufacturing hub, Karnataka's Home Minister G Paramehwara instructed all police units to prioritize drug-related activities, marking a statewide effort to bolster enforcement. This measure follows a successful raid by Maharashtra police in coordination with Mysuru City police, which resulted in significant seizures and arrests.

The minister highlighted shortcomings within local police operations, emphasizing the need for accountability and immediate action. A departmental inquiry is already underway with the suspension of Inspector Lakshmikant Talwar from Narasimharaja Police Station, illustrating the gravity of internal oversight failures.

Paramehwara noted the importance of remaining vigilant against drug trafficking, with particular focus on local enforcement. The state's police forces are being urged to prevent future lapses, ensuring that Karnataka does not become an easy target for such illegal activities.

