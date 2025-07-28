Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Local Drug Activities After Major MDMA Raid

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Paramehwara, directed local police across the state to combat drug-related activities. This comes after an MDMA facility in Mysuru was uncovered by Maharashtra police. The official acknowledged local police lapses, leading to suspensions and stricter enforcement instructions to prevent future drug infractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:24 IST
Karnataka Cracks Down on Local Drug Activities After Major MDMA Raid
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to the recent uncovering of an MDMA manufacturing hub, Karnataka's Home Minister G Paramehwara instructed all police units to prioritize drug-related activities, marking a statewide effort to bolster enforcement. This measure follows a successful raid by Maharashtra police in coordination with Mysuru City police, which resulted in significant seizures and arrests.

The minister highlighted shortcomings within local police operations, emphasizing the need for accountability and immediate action. A departmental inquiry is already underway with the suspension of Inspector Lakshmikant Talwar from Narasimharaja Police Station, illustrating the gravity of internal oversight failures.

Paramehwara noted the importance of remaining vigilant against drug trafficking, with particular focus on local enforcement. The state's police forces are being urged to prevent future lapses, ensuring that Karnataka does not become an easy target for such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025