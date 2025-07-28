Intense Gun Battle in Jammu and Kashmir Forests Results in Three Terrorists Killed

In a dramatic encounter in the forests of Harwan near Dachigam, Jammu and Kashmir, at least three unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces on Monday, according to official reports.

The operation, which began as part of an intensified search following the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead, is still underway, as announced by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on social media platform X.

While the slain individuals' identities and group affiliations are yet to be confirmed, the operation was based on intelligence that the terrorists might have shifted to the Dachigam area.

(With inputs from agencies.)