Delhi High Court Drama: Judge Recuses in Fugitive Economic Offender Case

Tensions ran high in the Delhi High Court when a judge recused himself from hearing an appeal by UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Bhandari is contesting his designation as a 'fugitive economic offender,' a ruling that allows the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets.

The courtroom clash intensified as Bhandari's attorney, Kapil Sibal, requested an expedited hearing or a delay to prevent asset confiscation. In contrast, ED's legal team pressed for the hearing to proceed without delay. The discord led Justice Girish Kathpalia to transfer the matter to a different bench.

Sanjay Bhandari's legal saga includes allegations of concealed overseas assets, resulting in significant tax evasion, and probes into his links with prominent Indian political figures. As the legal battle ensues, the stakes remain high for both Bhandari and the enforcing authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)