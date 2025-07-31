Left Menu

Delhi High Court Drama: Judge Recuses in Fugitive Economic Offender Case

A Delhi High Court judge withdrew from hearing UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari's appeal against being declared a 'fugitive economic offender.' The case involves asset confiscation by the Enforcement Directorate and disputes between Bhandari's legal team and ED representatives over the hearing's scheduling and interim orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:01 IST
Delhi High Court Drama: Judge Recuses in Fugitive Economic Offender Case
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions ran high in the Delhi High Court when a judge recused himself from hearing an appeal by UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Bhandari is contesting his designation as a 'fugitive economic offender,' a ruling that allows the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets.

The courtroom clash intensified as Bhandari's attorney, Kapil Sibal, requested an expedited hearing or a delay to prevent asset confiscation. In contrast, ED's legal team pressed for the hearing to proceed without delay. The discord led Justice Girish Kathpalia to transfer the matter to a different bench.

Sanjay Bhandari's legal saga includes allegations of concealed overseas assets, resulting in significant tax evasion, and probes into his links with prominent Indian political figures. As the legal battle ensues, the stakes remain high for both Bhandari and the enforcing authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025