Turmoil in Pakistan: PTI Leaders Sentenced in May 9 Riot Trials
A Pakistan court has sentenced 166 members of Imran Khan's party to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9 attacks on military installations. The verdict, seen as a political move, comes ahead of the 'Free Imran Khan Movement'. PTI plans to challenge this decision in higher courts.
A Pakistan court has sentenced 166 members of the former prime minister Imran Khan's party to 10 years in prison each. This decision comes in connection to the violent attacks on military installations, including the ISI building on May 9, 2023.
The verdict, which encompasses several lawmakers, has sparked strong condemnation from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. PTI denounces the ruling as a strategic measure to disqualify its lawmakers and stymie their ability to conduct peaceful protests.
This ruling emerges just a week before the scheduled launch of the 'Free Imran Khan Movement'. PTI interim chairman Gohar Ali announced plans to contest the verdict in Lahore High Court, calling the case politically motivated.
