Left Menu

Turmoil in Pakistan: PTI Leaders Sentenced in May 9 Riot Trials

A Pakistan court has sentenced 166 members of Imran Khan's party to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9 attacks on military installations. The verdict, seen as a political move, comes ahead of the 'Free Imran Khan Movement'. PTI plans to challenge this decision in higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST
Turmoil in Pakistan: PTI Leaders Sentenced in May 9 Riot Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan court has sentenced 166 members of the former prime minister Imran Khan's party to 10 years in prison each. This decision comes in connection to the violent attacks on military installations, including the ISI building on May 9, 2023.

The verdict, which encompasses several lawmakers, has sparked strong condemnation from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. PTI denounces the ruling as a strategic measure to disqualify its lawmakers and stymie their ability to conduct peaceful protests.

This ruling emerges just a week before the scheduled launch of the 'Free Imran Khan Movement'. PTI interim chairman Gohar Ali announced plans to contest the verdict in Lahore High Court, calling the case politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025