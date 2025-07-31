Left Menu

Honour Killing Controversy: Love, Murder, and a Viral Video

In an alleged honour killing incident, Subashini, a woman in love with Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh, asserts her parents' innocence in a viral video. Her father is arrested, and her brother is detained under the Goondas Act. Political figures promise actions against offenders amidst calls for a fair investigation.

Tirunelveli | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected honour killing has captured media attention as a woman named Subashini, professing love for the victim Kavin Selvaganesh, claims her parents were uninvolved. In a viral video, Subashini urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation about the tragic incident.

Authorities have arrested Subashini's father, Saravanan, while her brother, Surjith, identified as the prime accused under the Goondas Act, remains in custody. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch CID for an impartial probe, amid mounting social and political pressure.

In a show of support, DMK MP Kanimozhi and state ministers visited Kavin's family, assuring them of justice. Kavin's father called for a comprehensive investigation, including the arrest of Surjith's mother, SI Krishnakumari, currently suspended from duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

