Shashi Prakash Goyal Takes Helm as Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

Shashi Prakash Goyal officially assumed the role of Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, as confirmed by an official statement. Goyal is a seasoned 1989-batch IAS officer with an extensive background in administration.

Before this new assignment, Goyal was the additional chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and also managed the Civil Aviation, Estate, and Protocol departments. His distinguished career includes serving as the additional resident commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

Goyal takes over from Manoj Kumar Singh, who concluded his service upon retirement on July 31. The appointment signals a new phase in the administrative domain of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)