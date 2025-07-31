From Radical Leftist to Far-Right Extremist: The Tumultuous Life of Horst Mahler

Horst Mahler, a pivotal figure in Germany's contentious political history, has died in Berlin at 89. Originally a co-founder of the leftist Red Army Faction (RAF), he was involved in numerous violent acts before later aligning with far-right ideologies, including the controversial National Democratic Party (NPD).

Mahler's early life was marked by the Nazi affiliation of his parents, despite their Jewish roots. This ideologically tumultuous journey saw him jailed multiple times: initially for his role in RAF's anti-capitalist activities and later for promoting racial hatred under far-right views.

The ideological shift from a Marxist-Leninist to a far-right extremist defines Mahler's complicated legacy. Even while incarcerated, he expressed disdain for Germany's immigration policies, showcasing a persistent provocative stance that underscored his life until his eventual release from prison in 2020.