Maharashtra Revamps Reservation Roster for Tribal Districts

The Maharashtra government has revamped reservation norms and point-based rosters for Group C and D posts across eight tribal-dominated districts. This decision, led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, aims to ensure fair representation for backward and tribal communities, aligning with local demographic data for direct appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:33 IST
In a significant move to address demographic representations in Maharashtra, the government has announced revised reservation norms for eight tribal-dominated districts. These changes affect Group C and Group D posts, following a comprehensive review led by State Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule.

The decision aligns with the recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee chaired by Bawankule, reflecting the diverse social fabric of the regions. By considering the current reservation percentages and population composition, the state aims to achieve proportional representation for communities such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vimukta Jatis, and others.

With the enactment of the SEBC Act 2024, along with allocations for Socially and Economically Backward Classes, the revised roster underpins future direct government recruitments and educational admissions, acknowledging varying district demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

