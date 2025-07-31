SCO Countries Boost Efforts for Regional Security Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's member states are expediting discussions for a comprehensive centre to tackle security challenges, according to China's Foreign Ministry. In its role as rotating chair, China is steering these discussions, said spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a media briefing on Thursday.

China will host the SCO summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Efforts are underway to establish centres for information security, countering transnational crime, and combating drug trafficking to bolster law enforcement cooperation and security in the region, Guo noted. Leaders from over 20 nations and heads of 10 international organisations will attend the summit.

Since assuming the chair, China has organised over 100 events to enhance solidarity among SCO countries, covering areas such as politics, economy, and technology. These initiatives emphasize the 'Shanghai Spirit' and advocate for peace and justice on international stages, Guo concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)