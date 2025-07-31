Left Menu

SCO Countries Boost Efforts for Regional Security Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members are accelerating efforts to establish comprehensive centres to address security threats. As the rotating chair, China will host the SCO summit and has made strides in enhancing solidarity and cooperation among member states through various events and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:10 IST
SCO Countries Boost Efforts for Regional Security Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's member states are expediting discussions for a comprehensive centre to tackle security challenges, according to China's Foreign Ministry. In its role as rotating chair, China is steering these discussions, said spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a media briefing on Thursday.

China will host the SCO summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Efforts are underway to establish centres for information security, countering transnational crime, and combating drug trafficking to bolster law enforcement cooperation and security in the region, Guo noted. Leaders from over 20 nations and heads of 10 international organisations will attend the summit.

Since assuming the chair, China has organised over 100 events to enhance solidarity among SCO countries, covering areas such as politics, economy, and technology. These initiatives emphasize the 'Shanghai Spirit' and advocate for peace and justice on international stages, Guo concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025