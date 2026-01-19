Left Menu

EU Leaders to Convene for Extraordinary Summit Amidst U.S. Tariff Threats

European Council President Antonio Costa announced plans for an extraordinary EU summit to address U.S. President Trump's tariff threats linked to Greenland. EU members stand united in supporting Denmark and Greenland, while maintaining diplomatic engagement with the U.S. The summit may occur in-person on Thursday.

European Council President Antonio Costa has called for an extraordinary summit of EU leaders to address President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats. The tariffs are meant to pressure the EU until the United States can purchase Greenland.

Costa revealed on social media that EU countries are adamantly backing Denmark and Greenland, ready to fend off any coercive actions while remaining open to constructive dialogue with Washington.

The gathering, an EU official disclosed, is expected to occur in-person this Thursday, highlighting the urgency and gravity of the situation.

