Unearthed Secrets: The Dharmasthala Burial Site Mystery

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) ramped up security and forensic measures at a suspected mass grave site in Dharmasthala after skeletal remains were discovered. Reports suggest it may be part of an undisclosed larger burial ground.

As authorities seek to preserve the site from tampering and environmental damage, protective sheets have been installed to maintain the integrity of the evidence. The remains are likely to be analyzed together with evidence from other locations, albeit not transferred immediately.

The investigation follows serious claims of unrecorded burials, potentially involving hundreds of bodies, prompting the SIT's formation. This case has ignited public concern as authorities continue their diligent excavation and evidence collection across multiple identified sites.

