Unearthed Secrets: The Dharmasthala Burial Site Mystery

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying efforts at a Dharmasthala site where mass graves are suspected. Skeletal remains were found at a site anonymously reported for possibly unrecorded burials. Authorities have taken measures to protect evidence, which is likely to be analyzed collectively with findings from other sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:34 IST
Unearthed Secrets: The Dharmasthala Burial Site Mystery
As authorities seek to preserve the site from tampering and environmental damage, protective sheets have been installed to maintain the integrity of the evidence. The remains are likely to be analyzed together with evidence from other locations, albeit not transferred immediately.

The investigation follows serious claims of unrecorded burials, potentially involving hundreds of bodies, prompting the SIT's formation. This case has ignited public concern as authorities continue their diligent excavation and evidence collection across multiple identified sites.

