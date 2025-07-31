New York City mourns as Officer Didarul Islam, a police officer among the tragic victims of a recent Manhattan office tower shooting, is laid to rest. The 36-year-old officer lost his life when a gunman stormed the midtown building, killing four, including a security guard, real estate employee, and investment executive.

The shooter, Shane Tamura, targeted the tower due to a perceived link between his brain disease and contact sports, blaming the NFL for allegedly concealing potential dangers. Although the gunman left behind a trail of tragedy, the police have not detailed his mental health history beyond identifying his medication.

As Islam's community gathers for his viewing at a Bronx mosque, the fallen officer is celebrated as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his duty. His passing, along with the other victims, starkly highlights the broader implications of mental health and workplace safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)