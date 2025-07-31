Tragedy in Patna: Burnt Bodies of Two Children Found, Investigation Underway
Two children's burnt bodies were discovered in a Patna house. Cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing. While initial signs suggest an accidental fire, family claims of murder have prompted a thorough inquiry with forensics and CCTV footage analysis. State officials are actively engaged.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that has shaken Patna's Janipur locality, the charred bodies of two children were found in their home, according to police reports on Thursday.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a comprehensive investigation is in progress, as confirmed by Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh. The initial assessment suggests the presence of a fire in the house; however, family members suspect foul play, alleging the children were murdered.
The police have engaged forensic experts and are reviewing CCTV footage, while also conducting interviews with the parents of the deceased. This incident has caught political attention, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticizing state authorities for perceived inaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- children
- bodies
- fire
- investigation
- murder
- forensics
- CCTV
- security
- Tejashwi Yadav
ALSO READ
Foreign Funding Scrutiny: University of Michigan Under Federal Investigation
Tragedy Strikes in Kaiserbagh: Child's Murder Raises Alarms
Grisly Murder Shocks Bengaluru: Man Slain and Educators Arrested for Heinous Crimes
SHO Suspended in Gopal Khemka Murder Probe
BJP MLA Implicated in Shocking Murder Case