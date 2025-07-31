Left Menu

Tragedy in Patna: Burnt Bodies of Two Children Found, Investigation Underway

Two children's burnt bodies were discovered in a Patna house. Cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing. While initial signs suggest an accidental fire, family claims of murder have prompted a thorough inquiry with forensics and CCTV footage analysis. State officials are actively engaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:24 IST
Tragedy in Patna: Burnt Bodies of Two Children Found, Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shaken Patna's Janipur locality, the charred bodies of two children were found in their home, according to police reports on Thursday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a comprehensive investigation is in progress, as confirmed by Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh. The initial assessment suggests the presence of a fire in the house; however, family members suspect foul play, alleging the children were murdered.

The police have engaged forensic experts and are reviewing CCTV footage, while also conducting interviews with the parents of the deceased. This incident has caught political attention, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticizing state authorities for perceived inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025