PM Modi Honors Legacy of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan at Centenary Conference in Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR PUSA, New Delhi, paying rich tribute to the pioneering agricultural scientist whose work continues to shape India's food security and rural empowerment strategies. The conference, organized as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Professor M. S. Swaminathan, brought together national and international dignitaries, scientists, and policymakers to honor his legacy and reimagine India's agricultural future.

Remembering a Visionary Scientist and Humanitarian

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Modi described Professor Swaminathan as a visionary beyond generations who transformed agriculture into a force for public service. The PM remarked:

“Professor Swaminathan was not merely a scientist; he was a nation builder. He awakened a consciousness about food security that will guide India’s development for centuries to come.”

The Prime Minister credited Professor Swaminathan for playing a decisive role in making India self-reliant in food production through the Green Revolution, and lauded his commitment to combining innovation with compassion. He cited Swaminathan's guiding principle: “Science is not just about discovery, but about delivery.”

A Personal Journey and Longstanding Association

Reflecting on his long association with the scientist, PM Modi recalled Swaminathan’s valuable input during Gujarat’s early Soil Health Card initiative. He spoke of his visit to the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Tamil Nadu nearly two decades ago and the collaborative spirit he witnessed. He also remembered releasing Swaminathan’s book, “The Quest for a World Without Hunger,” in 2017, and highlighted the guidance he received from Swaminathan during the inauguration of the International Rice Research Institute’s regional centre in Varanasi in 2018.

From Green to Evergreen Revolution: A Holistic Approach

PM Modi emphasized that Swaminathan's contribution extended well beyond the Green Revolution. His concept of an “Evergreen Revolution” addressed the long-term sustainability of agriculture, advocating for a balance between increasing productivity and preserving the environment. Swaminathan’s warnings against the overuse of chemicals and monoculture farming were prescient in light of today’s environmental concerns.

Key innovations promoted by Swaminathan included:

Bio-Villages: Empowering rural communities through integrated agri-systems

Community Seed Banks: Preserving biodiversity at the grassroots level

Opportunity Crops: Encouraging the cultivation of climate-resilient and forgotten crops

The Prime Minister noted that Swaminathan was among the first to highlight the potential of millets (Shri Anna) and advocated for the development of salt- and drought-tolerant crops. He recalled Swaminathan’s visionary idea of infusing mangrove genes into rice to enhance climate resilience—decades ahead of today’s global climate adaptation discourse.

Introducing the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace

As a tribute to Swaminathan’s legacy, PM Modi launched the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace, an international recognition for individuals from developing nations contributing significantly to food security. The first recipient, Professor Adenle from Nigeria, was lauded for his pioneering work in agricultural innovation.

Modi underlined the deep, practical link between food and peace, quoting the Upanishads: “Food is life itself.” He emphasized that food scarcity often leads to instability and unrest, hence the global relevance of the new award.

India’s Agricultural Triumphs and Ongoing Mission

Celebrating India’s rise as an agricultural powerhouse, the PM shared key achievements:

1st in production: Milk, pulses, jute

2nd globally: Rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, vegetables

2nd in fish production

Record-breaking: Foodgrain, oilseeds (soybean, mustard, groundnut) production in 2024-25

PM Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to India’s farmers, describing them as the backbone of national progress. He emphasized that recent schemes were not just about aid but about empowerment.

Government Schemes Fueling Agricultural Transformation

Among the initiatives highlighted:

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi: Direct income support to small farmers

PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Risk protection through crop insurance

PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana: Irrigation support for drought-prone areas

10,000 FPOs: Strengthening collective bargaining power

e-NAM: Digital marketing platform for agricultural produce

PM Kisan Sampada Yojana: Infrastructure for food processing

PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana: Targeted upliftment of 100 backward agricultural districts

Future Vision: From Food Security to Nutritional Security

Modi called on the scientific community to shift focus from food quantity to quality. Stressing nutritional security, he encouraged the promotion of bio-fortified crops and a reduction in chemical use through natural farming. The PM emphasized the urgency of developing:

Climate-resilient crops: Drought-, flood-, and heat-tolerant varieties

Affordable soil testing kits

Efficient nutrient management systems

Solar-powered micro-irrigation solutions

He also urged the integration of AI, machine learning, and satellite data to build a real-time agricultural support system. He advocated for sustained mentorship of agri-tech startups and harnessing traditional knowledge systems to support crop diversification, now declared a national priority.

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: From Labs to Fields

The PM commended the recent Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (May–June 2025), during which:

Over 2,200 scientist teams

Participated in 700+ districts

Conducted 60,000+ outreach programmes

Reached 1.25 crore farmers

This initiative exemplified how agricultural research can reach the grassroots, a principle championed by Swaminathan throughout his life.

Science, Society, and Small Farmers

PM Modi closed his address by emphasizing the moral foundation of agricultural policy: dignity, equity, and sustainability. He stressed the importance of connecting science to society, empowering women in agriculture, and prioritizing smallholder farmers. He affirmed that these goals align seamlessly with Dr. Swaminathan’s life’s work.

“Dr. M.S. Swaminathan taught us that agriculture is not just about crops; it is about life itself,” he concluded.

Event Attendees

Among those present were: