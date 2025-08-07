Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held discussions with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. The talks emphasized the enduring Indo-Russian friendship and aimed to bolster bilateral energy and defense ties.

Doval's visit precedes President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to India, with both nations eager to schedule comprehensive negotiations between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shoigu highlighted the importance of their trust-based political dialogue.

The meeting underscored Russia's commitment to a strategic partnership with India, aiming for mutual respect and cooperation on international challenges. Doval expressed optimism for tangible outcomes from the upcoming summit, hoping to set new directions for development.

