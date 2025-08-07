Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu to discuss strengthening Indo-Russian energy and defense ties. The meeting aimed to lay groundwork for President Putin's visit to India and explore a strategic partnership, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and a unified international agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:46 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held discussions with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. The talks emphasized the enduring Indo-Russian friendship and aimed to bolster bilateral energy and defense ties.

Doval's visit precedes President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to India, with both nations eager to schedule comprehensive negotiations between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shoigu highlighted the importance of their trust-based political dialogue.

The meeting underscored Russia's commitment to a strategic partnership with India, aiming for mutual respect and cooperation on international challenges. Doval expressed optimism for tangible outcomes from the upcoming summit, hoping to set new directions for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

