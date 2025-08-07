Left Menu

Tragic Tale: The Hidden Ordeal Behind a Young Girl's Death

An investigation into the death of an 18-year-old girl just before a crucial court hearing reveals a shocking murder orchestrated by her father and uncle. The girl, who was in a contentious relationship with her live-in partner, was reportedly strangled and secretly cremated to conceal the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities have arrested the uncle of an 18-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances just days before a crucial habeas corpus hearing filed by her live-in partner in Gujarat High Court.

According to police, the girl's father and uncle allegedly murdered her after she had signed a live-in agreement with Haresh Chaudhary, a decision her family opposed. The crime was meticulously covered up by performing her last rites without notifying the authorities.

A charge of murder has been filed against the father and uncle, and the investigation has unveiled a tale of love, fear, and betrayal that led to the tragic end of a young life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

