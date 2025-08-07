Tragic Tale: The Hidden Ordeal Behind a Young Girl's Death

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities have arrested the uncle of an 18-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances just days before a crucial habeas corpus hearing filed by her live-in partner in Gujarat High Court.

According to police, the girl's father and uncle allegedly murdered her after she had signed a live-in agreement with Haresh Chaudhary, a decision her family opposed. The crime was meticulously covered up by performing her last rites without notifying the authorities.

A charge of murder has been filed against the father and uncle, and the investigation has unveiled a tale of love, fear, and betrayal that led to the tragic end of a young life.

