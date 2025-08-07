Left Menu

Punjab Land Pooling Policy Faces Legal Hurdle

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted an interim stay on Punjab's 2025 land pooling policy, following a petition by Gurdeep Singh Gill. Issues raised include lack of social and environmental assessments. The policy is criticized as violating fundamental rights and lacking provisions for affected laborers.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:23 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued an interim stay on the implementation of Punjab's land pooling policy for 2025. The decision follows a petition by Ludhiana resident Gurdeep Singh Gill, questioning the legality of the policy and highlighting its potential violation of fundamental rights.

Counsel for the petitioner, Gurjeet Singh, noted the lack of social and environmental impact assessments prior to the policy's announcement. He revealed that during the hearing, the court questioned the absence of rehabilitative measures for landless laborers.

The contentious policy, according to critics, undermines the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act of 2013, with opponents labeling it as a ploy to dispossess farmers of their productive land. The court has requested a response from the Punjab government within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

