Left Menu

Rising Racial Attacks: Indian Community in Ireland on Edge

An Indian-origin nurse in Ireland faces distress after her young daughter suffered a racially motivated attack. The incident highlights rising concerns over such violence against the Indian community in Ireland, prompting increased attention from authorities and a call for safety measures from the Indian Embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST
Rising Racial Attacks: Indian Community in Ireland on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A disturbing incident has unfolded in Waterford, Ireland, where a six-year-old girl of Indian origin was reportedly assaulted by a group of boys. The girl's mother, Indian-born Anupa Achuthan, spoke out about the attack, revealing harrowing details and racial slurs directed at her daughter.

The violent assault is part of a worrying trend of attacks targeting the Indian community in Ireland, drawing criticism and calls for action from Indian Embassy officials. Recent cases, including assaults on an Indian hotel worker and others, have spotlighted this growing issue.

Authorities are under pressure to address these acts of violence, as community leaders urge better protection and awareness. Meanwhile, government representatives emphasize support for the Indian community and denounce racism's harmful impact on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025