US Judiciary Data Breach Sparks Major Security Concerns

A sweeping hack has compromised the U.S. federal judiciary's electronic case filing system, exposing sensitive court data across several states. The breach has affected the Case Management/Electronic Case Files and PACER systems, widely used by legal professionals and the public. Security concerns are mounting as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major breach has occurred in the U.S. federal judiciary's electronic case filing system, compromising sensitive court data in multiple states. Politico reported the breach, citing insiders familiar with the incident.

The judiciary's case management system, including the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) and Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), both widely utilized by legal professionals and the public, were affected.

The incident has sparked intense security concerns as investigators delve deeper into the breach, seeking to understand its full scope and ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

