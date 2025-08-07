US Judiciary Data Breach Sparks Major Security Concerns

A major breach has occurred in the U.S. federal judiciary's electronic case filing system, compromising sensitive court data in multiple states. Politico reported the breach, citing insiders familiar with the incident.

The judiciary's case management system, including the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) and Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), both widely utilized by legal professionals and the public, were affected.

The incident has sparked intense security concerns as investigators delve deeper into the breach, seeking to understand its full scope and ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)