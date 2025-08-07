Shailesh Kumar Chourasia Appointed as Manipur's New Chief Electoral Officer
Shailesh Kumar Chourasia has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, effective immediately. This decision was announced following the Election Commission's notification. Chourasia, a 2007 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, will also serve as the Commissioner (Election) in the government of Manipur.
In a significant development for the administration of Manipur, the state's Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has appointed Shailesh Kumar Chourasia as the new Chief Electoral Officer.
This appointment, announced by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, comes in the wake of a notification from the Election Commission of India dated August 6.
Chourasia, a seasoned officer of the 2007 IAS batch from Manipur cadre, will also carry out duties as the Commissioner (Election) until further orders in the public interest.
