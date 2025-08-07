Shailesh Kumar Chourasia Appointed as Manipur's New Chief Electoral Officer

In a significant development for the administration of Manipur, the state's Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has appointed Shailesh Kumar Chourasia as the new Chief Electoral Officer.

This appointment, announced by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, comes in the wake of a notification from the Election Commission of India dated August 6.

Chourasia, a seasoned officer of the 2007 IAS batch from Manipur cadre, will also carry out duties as the Commissioner (Election) until further orders in the public interest.