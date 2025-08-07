Meghalaya Cabinet Revamps Building Bylaws and Civil Services Exams
The Meghalaya Cabinet approved significant policy changes to enhance business ease, including new building bylaws for an online permit system and Civil Services exam reforms. Modifications include online application for building permits, removal of optional exam subjects, and empowerment of the DCA with financial authorities for streamlined operations.
The Meghalaya Cabinet has taken significant steps to facilitate business operations by amending the state's building bylaws and reforming the Civil Services examination pattern.
Effective from August 11, the building permits will now be processed through a streamlined online system, aimed at reducing bureaucratic red tape and expediting approvals.
In a bid to create a level playing field, the Cabinet has also decided to introduce a new mandatory subject for the Civil Services examination focused on Meghalaya's history, culture, and economy, while removing previous optional subjects.
