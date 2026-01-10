Controversy Strikes: Wildcard Woes in Nairobi Tennis Tournament

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has labeled the performance of a wildcard entrant at a women's tennis tournament in Nairobi as 'unacceptable.' The review comes after a first-round match at the ITF W35 event, where wildcard recipient Hajar Abdelkader lost 6-0 6-0 within 37 minutes, appearing to lack familiarity with basic tennis skills.

Tournament organizers and Tennis Kenya acknowledged that Abdelkader was mistakenly deemed appropriate for the event. ITF spokesperson stated that the outcome was unfortunate for both the player and the tournament, acknowledging the need for stricter criteria when awarding wildcards to ensure participants meet minimum playing standards.

The World Tennis Tour, an entry-level platform leading toward the sport's higher echelons, offers approximately 11,000 players opportunities worldwide. The ITF aims to prevent future oversights and maintain the integrity of its competitive events by implementing more stringent processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)