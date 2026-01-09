Revolutionizing Broadcasting: Creator's Economy Gets Prime Time Spotlight

In a bid to enhance the creator's economy, Prasar Bharati announced the launch of a new initiative titled 'Creator's Corner' on Friday. This program will allot a 30-minute prime time slot five days a week for content creators on DD News and other digital platforms.

The initiative was unveiled at a press event by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who noted that 'Creator's Corner' will air Monday through Friday at 7 pm, with repeat telecasts at 9:30 am from Tuesday to Saturday. It aims to provide a platform for digital creators to showcase a range of content, from two to 10 minutes in length.

Operating on a revenue-sharing model, 90% of the income generated from programming will be allocated to the content creators, with Prasar Bharati retaining 10%. This move is seen as the first step in reforming the broadcaster, with more changes anticipated by 2026 to align with modern technology and societal themes.