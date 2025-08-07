Chaos and Controversy: MCD Committee Elections Postponed Amid Protests

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) faced significant disruptions during committee elections as chaos erupted, causing the postponement of key votes. AAP councillors allegedly snatched ballots and engaged in physical altercations, leading to the adjournment of proceedings twice.

Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh criticized the AAP, accusing them of disrespecting legislative norms and fabricating disruptions to impede the BJP's election process. Meanwhile, tensions rose over the reduction of Dalit representation in the SC Welfare Committee.

Opposition Leader Ankush Narang condemned the BJP for diminishing Dalit rights and demanded a return to the previous committee strength. Protests erupted as the push for a democratic election process continued, though votes for some committees proceeded amidst the conflict.

