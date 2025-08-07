Coal Ministry Holds Stakeholder Meet, Charts New Roadmap for Sector Reforms
The Ministry of Coal hosted a high-level Stakeholders Consultation on Reforms in the Coal Sector at the SCOPE Complex in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation of India’s coal industry. The event, held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, brought together a distinguished panel that included Minister of State Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Coal Secretary Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, senior ministry officials, CMDs of coal and lignite PSUs, and leading private sector representatives.
The consultation served as an open forum to engage with key stakeholders from across the coal value chain, including public sector units (PSUs), private miners, technology providers, and regulatory authorities. The primary objective was to deliberate on fresh reform measures that can bolster domestic coal production, minimize import dependency, and foster a business-friendly environment in the sector.
From Opacity to Transparency: A Decade of Transformation
In his keynote address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy reflected on the remarkable transformation the coal sector has witnessed over the past decade. He highlighted the shift from the opaque, discretionary coal block allocation system to a transparent, competitive, and accountable regime. This change, he noted, has been anchored by the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, which introduced a transparent auction mechanism and laid the foundation for a series of far-reaching reforms.
Shri Reddy emphasized the government’s unwavering focus on innovation and modernization, including:
-
Digital monitoring and quality control portals
-
Commercial coal auctions to unlock private investment
-
Single Window Clearance System for faster approvals
-
Adoption of clean coal technologies such as coal gasification
-
Ongoing initiatives to achieve “zero coal imports” by scaling up domestic production and value addition
He called on all stakeholders to actively share insights and innovations and reaffirmed that the Ministry is committed to building a transparent, efficient, and future-ready coal ecosystem aligned with the nation’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (developed India).
National Development and Energy Security: The Role of Coal
Minister of State, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, highlighted the central role of the coal sector in powering India’s economic growth and development. He urged that every decision in the sector should be made with national interest at the core, applauding the Ministry’s collaborative approach and encouraging ongoing partnership between the public and private sectors.
Secretary Outlines Reform Priorities: Gasification, Ease of Doing Business, and Regulatory Streamlining
Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, took stock of recent achievements and outlined the areas needing further attention. He pointed to the importance of:
-
Refining and scaling up coal gasification technologies to make them cost-effective and commercially viable
-
Strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to streamline regulatory clearances for coal mining projects
-
Enhancing the Single Window Clearance System by adding new features for seamless, end-to-end resolution of clearances
-
Escalating pending issues requiring state government action to NITI Aayog for decisive follow-up and intervention
He stressed that ongoing reforms are designed not only to increase production but also to ensure environmental compliance, improve logistics, and enhance overall sectoral efficiency.
Open Dialogue and Stakeholder Recommendations
Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, welcomed constructive inputs from participants, affirming the Ministry’s openness to new ideas and commitment to ongoing engagement with the sector.
During the session, stakeholders put forward a host of practical suggestions and recommendations, including:
-
Simplifying and accelerating clearances and regulatory approvals
-
Incentivizing coal gasification and cleaner technologies
-
Improving coal logistics, including rail and road connectivity
-
Leveraging digital technology for monitoring, transparency, and efficiency
-
Fostering ease of doing business to attract new investments and players
These suggestions, the Ministry assured, would be given serious consideration as part of the policy formulation process for the next phase of reforms.
Path Forward: Transparency, Efficiency, and Sustainability
The session concluded with a strong sense of collaboration and shared purpose among public and private stakeholders. The Ministry reaffirmed its determination to drive reforms that will make India’s coal sector more transparent, competitive, and sustainable—not just to meet the country’s growing energy needs but also to ensure long-term energy security and economic prosperity.
Through continuous consultation and policy innovation, the Ministry of Coal aims to position India as a global leader in clean, efficient, and responsible coal production, fully aligned with the nation’s sustainable development and energy goals.
