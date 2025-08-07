Major Drug and Cigarette Seizure in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have successfully carried out a significant operation, resulting in the seizure of heroin and smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 9 crore in the Champhai district.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint force of the paramilitary units and local police initiated a coordinated operation at a police check gate on Wednesday. This led to the discovery of 1 kilogramme of heroin, leading to the arrest of one individual, with the contraband estimated to be worth Rs 8.58 crore. The arrested suspect and the confiscated heroin have been handed over to the police in Champhai.

In a separate action on Thursday, Assam Rifles personnel confiscated 69 cases and 10 loose cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs 89.96 lakh. These seized cigarettes were subsequently turned over to the state Legal Metrology department in Champhai.