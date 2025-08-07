Left Menu

Major Drug and Cigarette Seizure in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin and foreign cigarettes valued over Rs 9 crore in Champhai district. One person was arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 8.58 crore. The seized cigarettes were handed over to the state Legal Metrology department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:40 IST
Major Drug and Cigarette Seizure in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have successfully carried out a significant operation, resulting in the seizure of heroin and smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 9 crore in the Champhai district.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint force of the paramilitary units and local police initiated a coordinated operation at a police check gate on Wednesday. This led to the discovery of 1 kilogramme of heroin, leading to the arrest of one individual, with the contraband estimated to be worth Rs 8.58 crore. The arrested suspect and the confiscated heroin have been handed over to the police in Champhai.

In a separate action on Thursday, Assam Rifles personnel confiscated 69 cases and 10 loose cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs 89.96 lakh. These seized cigarettes were subsequently turned over to the state Legal Metrology department in Champhai.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025