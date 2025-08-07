Devangana Kalita Seeks Justice with Video Evidence Against Riots Accusation

Activist Devangana Kalita has presented video evidence to the Delhi High Court, asserting her innocence in the February 2020 riots case that rocked the city.

During a hearing, Kalita and her advocate, Adit Pujari, urged the court to direct police to provide certain videos and WhatsApp chats key to her defense. They argued the law permits access to documents not relied upon in court.

Opposing the request, Special Prosecutor Amit Prasad suggested consolidating cases to avoid conflicting orders. The case, involving other high-profile defendants, is set for another hearing on August 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)