Devangana Kalita Seeks Justice with Video Evidence Against Riots Accusation

Activist Devangana Kalita argued in the Delhi High Court that she has video evidence proving her non-involvement in the February 2020 riots. Her lawyer challenged the police for withholding unrelied-upon documents in her UAPA case. The court scheduled further hearings for August 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Devangana Kalita has presented video evidence to the Delhi High Court, asserting her innocence in the February 2020 riots case that rocked the city.

During a hearing, Kalita and her advocate, Adit Pujari, urged the court to direct police to provide certain videos and WhatsApp chats key to her defense. They argued the law permits access to documents not relied upon in court.

Opposing the request, Special Prosecutor Amit Prasad suggested consolidating cases to avoid conflicting orders. The case, involving other high-profile defendants, is set for another hearing on August 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

