Mozambique to Showcase LNG and Energy Investment Opportunities at AEW 2025

Mozambique’s Minister of Minerals and Energy, Estevão Pale, will headline the Invest in Mozambique Energies session at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, set for September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. The Minister will provide exclusive updates on the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG), upstream exploration, and infrastructure projects, while engaging with investors seeking opportunities in one of Africa’s most resource-rich nations.

With over 150 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves, Mozambique has rapidly emerged as a leading LNG investment destination. The Rovuma Basin — a prolific hydrocarbon hub in the north of the country — is central to this transformation, attracting multibillion-dollar investments from global energy majors and positioning Mozambique as a key supplier in the global gas market.

Coral Sul FLNG: Mozambique’s First LNG Success Story

The country’s LNG journey reached a milestone in 2022 when the Eni-led Coral Sul Floating LNG (FLNG) facility in Area 4 began production. In 2024, the project celebrated the delivery of 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, marking a strong operational track record. The success of Coral Sul is paving the way for further LNG developments in the Rovuma Basin.

Coral North FLNG: Building on Proven Success

In April 2025, Eni received approval for Coral North FLNG, its second floating LNG facility in Mozambique, also located in Area 4. Designed to tap into the Coral Eocene 441 deposit, the project will have a capacity of 3.5 mtpa. Final Investment Decision (FID) is targeted for 2026, with first production anticipated in 2028. International interest remains strong, highlighted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) acquisition of Galp’s 10% stake in Area 4 earlier this year.

Rovuma LNG: Mega Project in the Making

ExxonMobil is leading the Rovuma LNG project in partnership with Eni, also in Area 4. Planned to produce 18 mtpa, Rovuma LNG aims for FID in 2026 and production start-up by 2030. This large-scale project will significantly expand Mozambique’s LNG export capacity and reinforce its standing in global markets.

Mozambique LNG: Back on Track

In Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, the TotalEnergies-operated Mozambique LNG project — valued at $20 billion — is moving toward restarting development after delays linked to security concerns. With 13 mtpa of planned capacity and $14.9 billion in senior debt financing, the project received a major boost in March 2025 when the U.S. Export-Import Bank reapproved a $4.7 billion loan. Area 1 holds an estimated 65 tcf of recoverable gas resources, while Area 4 boasts up to 85 tcf.

Broader Energy Strategy: Renewables and Gas-to-Power

While LNG remains the flagship of Mozambique’s energy sector, the government is actively diversifying its energy mix. Already a leading hydropower producer, Mozambique is targeting 20% renewable energy in its national mix by 2040, with several solar and wind projects in development. Complementing these efforts is the 450 MW Temane gas-to-power plant, which will use domestic gas to provide affordable electricity across the country.

Strategic Importance for Southern Africa

According to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of African Energy Week, Mozambique’s four major LNG projects could transform energy access in Southern Africa, delivering a clean and affordable fuel option for the region. With Coral Sul already in production and the other three projects advancing toward development, the country is on track to secure long-term benefits from its offshore gas wealth.

AEW: Platform for Deals and Partnerships

African Energy Week has established itself as a premier forum for governments, financiers, technology providers, and operators to secure agreements and partnerships. The Invest in Mozambique Energies spotlight will give Minister Pale an opportunity to outline investment prospects, address policy and regulatory updates, and encourage new collaborations to accelerate the country’s energy transformation.

A Defining Decade Ahead

With its LNG capacity set to expand dramatically and renewable energy projects scaling up, Mozambique is entering a defining decade for its energy sector. Strategic investments made today — especially those fostered through platforms like AEW — will determine how quickly the nation can realise its ambition of becoming a top-tier global LNG supplier while advancing sustainable energy access at home.