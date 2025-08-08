Bail Granted in 2020 Delhi Murder Case Amid Investigation Lapses

In a high-profile 2020 murder case, a Delhi court has granted bail to the accused, Sonu, who has spent nearly five years in prison. Accused under Section 302 of the IPC, Sonu was allegedly involved in the murder of Jagdish. The court noted significant lapses in the investigation process.

Additional sessions judge Nipun Awasthi criticized the investigating officers for failing to record the victim's statement promptly and questioned the circumstances surrounding the victim's hospital transfer. The court highlighted that the victim's supposed dog walk involved a stray, raising doubts about the narrative.

The court's decision to grant bail on a personal and surety bond of Rs 50,000 each was influenced by anomalies and misconduct in the investigation, which failed to provide a comprehensive record of events surrounding the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)