Sikkim MP Advocates for Tribal Inclusion

Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, Dr. Indra Hang Subba, met with Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, seeking to include several overlooked communities in the state's Scheduled Tribe list. This meeting in New Delhi focused on addressing historical oversights, urging swift action regarding tribal inclusion.

In a statement released by Subba's office, the MP expressed his concern over the Limboo and Tamang communities, who, despite being granted Scheduled Tribe status in 2003, remain without appropriate political representation. This lack of representation signifies a gap in fulfilling constitutional rights, a situation needing urgent redress.

Dr. Subba further elucidated the measures undertaken by the Sikkim government to align with the criteria set by the Office of the Registrar General of India. These efforts highlight the state's proactive stance in resolving the issue, appealing for federal support to achieve equity for its tribal population.

