Left Menu

Sikkim MP Advocates for Tribal Inclusion

Dr. Indra Hang Subba, MP from Sikkim, urged Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, to include overlooked communities in the state's Scheduled Tribe list. He emphasized the lack of constitutional rights for the Limboo and Tamang tribes and highlighted the state's efforts to meet national requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:32 IST
Sikkim MP Advocates for Tribal Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, Dr. Indra Hang Subba, met with Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, seeking to include several overlooked communities in the state's Scheduled Tribe list. This meeting in New Delhi focused on addressing historical oversights, urging swift action regarding tribal inclusion.

In a statement released by Subba's office, the MP expressed his concern over the Limboo and Tamang communities, who, despite being granted Scheduled Tribe status in 2003, remain without appropriate political representation. This lack of representation signifies a gap in fulfilling constitutional rights, a situation needing urgent redress.

Dr. Subba further elucidated the measures undertaken by the Sikkim government to align with the criteria set by the Office of the Registrar General of India. These efforts highlight the state's proactive stance in resolving the issue, appealing for federal support to achieve equity for its tribal population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025