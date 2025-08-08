Election Commission Challenges Tejashwi Yadav on Alleged Fake Voter ID

The Election Commission has accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of forging an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, which it claims is fake. Yadav has been instructed to hand over the alleged bogus document by August 16.

A formal letter demanding submission of the controversial document was sent to Yadav by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patna, acting as the Electoral Registration Officer for the Digha assembly constituency. The letter followed a thorough examination of the voter lists over several years.

Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, has previously accused authorities of having altered his EPIC number, creating a political stir. The ongoing dispute puts the integrity of the voter registration process under scrutiny as both parties face off on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)