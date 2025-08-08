Security Crackdown: 14 Facilitators Arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces and police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province executed a significant operation on Friday, arresting 14 suspected facilitators associated with a banned organization. The crackdown resulted in the destruction of three militant hideouts.

Officials reported that the intelligence-based operation unfolded in the Howaid and Wazirabad areas of the Bannu district. Despite the substantial success, the specific name of the proscribed group was not disclosed.

In addition to the arrests, five suspected militant sites along the Tochi river were cleared. Authorities seized a tricycle and two motorcycles, while joint patrols were executed in Howaid Bazaar and its vicinity by the Pakistan Army and local police.

