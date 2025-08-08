Security Crackdown: 14 Facilitators Arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A joint intelligence-based operation by security forces and police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province led to the arrest of 14 suspected facilitators linked to a banned group. Three militant hideouts were destroyed, and several vehicles were seized. The operation took place in Bannu district, with joint patrols conducted in the area.
Security forces and police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province executed a significant operation on Friday, arresting 14 suspected facilitators associated with a banned organization. The crackdown resulted in the destruction of three militant hideouts.
Officials reported that the intelligence-based operation unfolded in the Howaid and Wazirabad areas of the Bannu district. Despite the substantial success, the specific name of the proscribed group was not disclosed.
In addition to the arrests, five suspected militant sites along the Tochi river were cleared. Authorities seized a tricycle and two motorcycles, while joint patrols were executed in Howaid Bazaar and its vicinity by the Pakistan Army and local police.
