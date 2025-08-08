Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Verdict Delays in Jharkhand High Court

The Supreme Court has called on Jharkhand High Court judges to expedite pending verdicts by utilizing their sanctioned leaves efficiently. Judges have been urged to clarify delayed judgments, especially those affecting criminal cases and home guard recruits. This move targets improving timely justice delivery and reducing backlog.

In a surprising move, the Supreme Court has advised judges of the Jharkhand High Court to use their sanctioned leaves to address the backlog of pending verdicts, which includes over 61 cases. The directive aims to ensure justice delivery is timely and effective.

This recommendation follows several complaints, particularly from students and convicts, about delayed judgments affecting significant cases. Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the need for decisive and prompt judgment delivery.

Notably, this delay has drawn criticism, particularly in criminal cases involving serious sentences. The Supreme Court's push signifies a critical step towards addressing the judicial bottleneck in Jharkhand, underscoring the importance of judicial efficiency in maintaining public trust.

