Supreme Court Urges Verdict Delays in Jharkhand High Court

In a surprising move, the Supreme Court has advised judges of the Jharkhand High Court to use their sanctioned leaves to address the backlog of pending verdicts, which includes over 61 cases. The directive aims to ensure justice delivery is timely and effective.

This recommendation follows several complaints, particularly from students and convicts, about delayed judgments affecting significant cases. Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the need for decisive and prompt judgment delivery.

Notably, this delay has drawn criticism, particularly in criminal cases involving serious sentences. The Supreme Court's push signifies a critical step towards addressing the judicial bottleneck in Jharkhand, underscoring the importance of judicial efficiency in maintaining public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)