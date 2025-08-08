Emergency Room Tragedy: Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police

A tragic incident unfolded in a West Virginia hospital as police shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the emergency room.

Authorities reported that the altercation occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Charleston Area Medical Centre's General Hospital after the man, initially seeking treatment, began behaving erratically.

The suspect attacked an employee, prompting officers to intervene. Despite requests to drop the weapon, the suspect continued his assault, ultimately leading to the officer shooting him. The emergency room was secured for two hours following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)