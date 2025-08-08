Left Menu

Emergency Room Tragedy: Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police

A police officer in West Virginia fatally shot a man in a hospital emergency room after he wielded a knife and attacked an employee. The suspect had been acting erratically, moving furniture, and spraying a fire extinguisher before the fatal encounter with law enforcement.

Updated: 08-08-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:45 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in a West Virginia hospital as police shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the emergency room.

Authorities reported that the altercation occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Charleston Area Medical Centre's General Hospital after the man, initially seeking treatment, began behaving erratically.

The suspect attacked an employee, prompting officers to intervene. Despite requests to drop the weapon, the suspect continued his assault, ultimately leading to the officer shooting him. The emergency room was secured for two hours following the incident.

